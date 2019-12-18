KARACHI – The President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Mrs. Sadia Rashid said Pakistanis should not let their admiration and affection for Quaid-e-Azam be weakened as it promote unity and patriotism.

She was speaking in Hamdard Naunehal Assembly’s meeting held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Bait al-Hikmah auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah yesterday. She said, 73 years prior there was no country by the name of Pakistan existed on world map.

Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan addressing at Hamdard Naunehal Assembly held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Bait al-Hikmah auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah Karachi. Prof. Dr. Shabibul Hasan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University is also present on this occasion.

It was mere a dream of Allama Iqbal which was change into reality by Quaid-e-Azam with his wisdom and charismatic personality within seven years of struggle, she said and added “we are forever in his debt.” Under his visionary leadership, Muslims of subcontinent managed to achieve independence after great sacrifices, she said and emphasized upon the importance of freedom by pointing out the miseries and oppression the Muslims of Myanmar, Kashmir, Syria, Palestine and Afghanistan were bearing and still struggling for their freedom.

She advised children to value freedom, love their homeland, and said, “It is only because of Pakistan that we are free and safe. However, we have not achieved the economic and social prosperity dreamt by our founder, which is a point of concern for all of us, but Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was not disappointed with this situation and hoped that the new generation after getting higher education would take the country to the heights of glory.

The youths and children must follow Hakim Saheb’s guidelines and study hard to achieve success, so that they could fulfill the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The Director Hamdard Programs and Publications, Saleem Mughal, while speaking on the occasion said, Quaid-e-Azam was most distinguished politician among all South Asian politicians. “His life is an inspiration, therefore we all must read and learn from it.

We celebrate his birthday to reassert our commitment for the development of our beloved country”, he added. He also said, “We invite those individuals in the meetings of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, who have served the country so that children can get motivated to follow their footsteps. In today’s meeting, we invited former core commander, Lt. General S.P Shahid.

However, sadly, due to illness, he could not make it. He is only Pakistani, who has served as Chief Scout; otherwise this position is for President of Pakistan only.” Young speakers Bisma Iqbal, Usman Rashid, Fatima Hayaat, Owais Ahmed, Alisha Batool, Ayesha Hanif, Jaisha Ahmer and Ayesha Kan also spoke and paid rich tribute to father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

