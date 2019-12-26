Bangladesh ready to play T20I in Pakistan
Bangladesh ready to play T20I in Pakistan next month

LAHORE – Bangladesh team is ready to play Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan next month, however, the test series must take place in a neutral venue.

This was stated by Chief Executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Talking to reporter, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said all of Pakistan’s matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan.

He also hinted raising the matter with the governing International Cricket Council if Bangladesh refused to play the tests in Pakistan.

Pakistan keep semis hopes alive with a 49-run victory over South Africa

LONDON – Pakistan on Sunday kept their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive with a 49-run victory over South Africa here at Lord’s Cricket Stadium. Chasing 309 runs target, South Africa started miserably yet again as Mohammad Amir removed Hashim Amla in the second over. After an early wicket, de Kock and skipper […]
ICC World Cup 2019: India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs

In the ICC World Cup match at Birmingham, India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs. Batting first, India set a victory target of 315 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted fifty overs. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 286 runs, in 48 over. Meanwhile, England will take on New Zealand at Chester-le-Street […]

Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation to visit Pakistan this week

LAHORE – A four-member high-powered Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation will visit Pakistan from 6-9 August to inspect and discuss matters relating to security ahead of their cricket team’s tour of Pakistan. The delegation will be led by the SLC honorary secretary, Mohan de Silva, and will also include chief security advisor, Air Chief Marshall […]

