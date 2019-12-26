Bangladesh ready to play T20I in Pakistan next month

LAHORE – Bangladesh team is ready to play Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan next month, however, the test series must take place in a neutral venue.

This was stated by Chief Executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Talking to reporter, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said all of Pakistan’s matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan.

He also hinted raising the matter with the governing International Cricket Council if Bangladesh refused to play the tests in Pakistan.

