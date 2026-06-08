The remarkable success of Backrooms is raising new questions about Hollywood’s future. While major franchise films struggle to attract audiences, low-budget horror productions are delivering impressive profits and drawing strong interest from younger moviegoers.

Moreover, industry analysts believe this shift could signal a broader change in audience preferences. Recent box office results suggest that originality and fresh storytelling may be gaining ground over familiar franchise properties.

Backrooms Delivers Massive Box Office Success

Released by A24, Backrooms quickly became one of the year’s biggest surprise hits. The horror film follows viewers through a mysterious maze of unsettling rooms and corridors, creating an experience that has resonated with audiences.

Despite a reported production budget of around $10 million, the film generated approximately $81 million during its opening weekend in the United States. Since then, its domestic total has reportedly reached $135 million.

The film’s performance stands in sharp contrast to several high-budget franchise releases. As a result, industry observers are closely examining what drove its unexpected popularity.

Obsession Joins Backrooms in Horror Dominance

Another breakout success is Obsession, directed by 26-year-old filmmaker Curry Barker. The film reportedly cost less than $1 million to produce, yet it has earned roughly $225 million worldwide.

Furthermore, the movie achieved a rare box office feat. According to industry reports, its earnings increased during both its second and third weekends in theaters, a pattern rarely seen in modern cinema.

The success of Obsession demonstrates that audiences remain willing to support original concepts. Consequently, studios may begin investing more resources into similar projects.

Kane Parsons and Gen Z Creators Drive Change

A major factor behind the success of Backrooms is its young creative team. Director Kane Parsons, who turns 21 this month, first built an audience through YouTube before making his feature-film debut.

Notably, Parsons created the original Backrooms web series as a teenager. The online series attracted millions of viewers and helped establish a dedicated fan base long before the film’s release.

Meanwhile, Barker followed a similar path. Both filmmakers developed their skills through online content creation rather than traditional studio systems.

As digital platforms continue to nurture new talent, Hollywood may increasingly look to creators who already have strong audience connections.

Backrooms Appeals to Gen Z Moviegoers

The popularity of Backrooms also reflects changing audience demographics. Research indicates that Gen Z and millennial moviegoers attend theaters more frequently than older generations.

Additionally, younger viewers often seek films that generate discussion online. Horror movies naturally encourage audience theories, interpretations, and social media conversations.

Backrooms offers exactly that experience. Its mysterious narrative encourages viewers to debate its meaning long after leaving the theater.

Therefore, the film benefits from both word-of-mouth promotion and ongoing online engagement.

Hollywood Franchises Face Growing Challenges

While Backrooms and Obsession thrive, several franchise-based films have struggled to meet expectations.

Masters of the Universe reportedly opened with about $29 million domestically despite its established brand recognition. Likewise, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has faced challenges compared with previous entries in the franchise.

Because these productions carry budgets reportedly ranging from $165 million to $200 million, profitability becomes significantly harder to achieve. Marketing expenses further increase financial pressure.

In contrast, smaller horror projects require far lower investment. Therefore, even moderate success can generate substantial returns.

Backrooms Signals a New Direction for Cinema

The success of Backrooms may represent more than a temporary trend. Industry experts suggest younger audiences increasingly favor original stories over familiar intellectual properties.

At the same time, independent studios such as A24 and Focus Features continue to support emerging filmmakers with distinctive creative visions.

While blockbuster franchises are unlikely to disappear, their dominance can no longer be taken for granted. Instead, the rise of Backrooms and similar films suggests that innovation, affordability, and audience engagement may play a larger role in shaping cinema’s future.

As Hollywood adapts to these changing preferences, the industry could enter a new era where original storytelling once again becomes a major driver of box office success.