DG ISPR urges nation to stand united against threat of Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar has urged the nation to stand united against the threat of Coronavirus like it did in 1940 for the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

In a media briefing in Rawalpindi this evening, he said Pakistan is facing a serious challenge of Coronavirus today.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said in these circumstances, the full trust of people on state can help get out of this situation.

He said armed forces are fully aware of their responsibility and will use all resources at their disposal in these challenging times.

The DG ISPR said Army Chief has directed to employ all medical and other resources of the army in overcoming the threat of coronavirus.



