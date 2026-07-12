Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in extra time on Sunday, with Julian Alvarez producing a spectacular winning goal to keep the defending champions’ title hopes alive.

Lionel Scaloni’s side will now face long-time rivals England in one of the tournament’s most anticipated semi-finals after overcoming determined Swiss resistance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Argentina made the perfect start when Lionel Messi delivered a pinpoint corner in the 10th minute, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to rise above the defence and head the ball into the far corner. The assist marked Messi’s 10th across six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Despite falling behind, Switzerland remained organised and created several opportunities. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made an important save to deny Breel Embolo midway through the first half as Argentina struggled to build on their early advantage.

The Swiss deservedly equalised in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye finished confidently after Ricardo Rodriguez supplied a well-weighted pass.

Switzerland’s momentum faded just minutes later when Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation following a VAR review, reducing Murat Yakin’s side to 10 men.

Argentina pushed for a winner during normal time, but Switzerland defended resolutely. Mac Allister missed a clear headed opportunity, while Messi curled a late effort narrowly wide as the match moved into extra time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez curled a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the penalty area, giving Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel no chance.

Lautaro Martinez added a third goal in the closing moments to secure Argentina’s victory and complete a hard-fought performance.

The result extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 12 World Cup matches as they continue their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

England now await Argentina in Wednesday’s semi-final in Atlanta after defeating Norway 2-1 to reach the last four.

The meeting will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries. Matches between the two nations have produced several memorable moments, including Argentina’s famous 2-1 victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, when Diego Maradona scored both the controversial “Hand of God” goal and one of the greatest solo goals in football history.

The teams have also met twice at the World Cup since then. Argentina won a penalty shootout in 1998 before England secured victory four years later.

With a place in the World Cup final at stake, another chapter in one of football’s greatest rivalries is set to unfold.