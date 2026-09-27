Areeba Ahmer Wins Skating Race at 10th Students Olympic Games 2026

Young skater Areeba Ahmer celebrates her first-place finish at the Students Olympic Games 2026.

Young skating talent Areeba Ahmer secured first position in the skating race at the 10th Students Olympic Games 2026.

The event took place in collaboration with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Government of Sindh’s Sports & Youth Affairs Department.

Areeba trains at Skating Yard Complex Nazimabad. She works regularly with professional coaches to improve her skating skills and competitive performance.

Hard Work Leads to Victory

Areeba’s latest victory reflects her discipline and dedication to skating. She has continued her training while preparing for competitive events.

Moreover, her success highlights the potential of young athletes in Karachi. It also shows how regular training can help children develop their sporting abilities.

The achievement has encouraged Areeba to continue working towards future competitions.

Family Celebrates Her Achievement

Areeba’s family expressed happiness and pride over her first-place finish.

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They congratulated her on the achievement and wished her continued success in upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, the family praised her coaches for their guidance and support. They said the coaches played an important role in helping Areeba develop her talent.

Encouragement for Young Athletes

Areeba’s performance provides an encouraging example for children interested in sports.

In addition, her achievement highlights the value of discipline, professional coaching and consistent practice.

With further competitions ahead, Areeba will continue her training and aim for more success in skating.

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