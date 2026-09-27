Mehtab Akbar Rashdi shares memories of her professional and personal journey at Karachi Press Club.

Veteran journalist and broadcaster recalls career challenges, family life and memorable travels during “Hum Pe Kya Guzri” session

KARACHI: The Karachi Press Club hosted a special session of its popular programme “Hum Pe Kya Guzri”, featuring renowned journalist, broadcaster and writer Mehtab Akbar Rashdi.

During the session, Rashdi shared candid memories from her personal and professional life. She reflected on her long career in journalism and broadcasting and discussed the challenges she encountered along the way.

Reflections on a Media Career

Rashdi spoke about the demands of working in the media industry and the responsibilities she carried throughout her professional journey.

She recalled various experiences from her years in journalism and broadcasting. Her account also highlighted the professional challenges she faced while building her career.

The veteran media personality offered personal insights into the changing demands of her profession and the experiences that shaped her career.

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Balancing Career and Family

Rashdi also discussed her marriage and family life. She reflected on the challenge of balancing professional commitments with responsibilities as a wife and mother.

Speaking warmly about her husband, she said their relationship had been strengthened by mutual love, respect and understanding.

Her reflections provided the audience with a more personal perspective on the life of a woman who maintained a long career in the media while managing family responsibilities.

Memories of Travel and Assignments

Rashdi also recalled her extensive travels during her professional career.

She said journalism and broadcasting gave her opportunities to visit different places and interact with people from diverse backgrounds.

She shared several memorable experiences from her travels and professional assignments with the audience.

Karachi Press Club Hosts Candid Session

The session offered an engaging look into Rashdi’s professional struggles, personal experiences and achievements.

Members of the Karachi Press Club, journalists and other guests attended the programme. They listened with keen interest as Rashdi shared her experiences through the “Hum Pe Kya Guzri” platform.

The programme provided an opportunity for the audience to hear directly from a prominent media personality about the experiences that shaped her life and career.

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