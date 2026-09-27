AAS-in-Asia 2026 concludes at LUMS after three days of academic and cultural exchange in Lahore.

Three-day conference brought together more than 1,000 scholars and participants from 517 institutions in Lahore

LAHORE: AAS-in-Asia 2026 concluded on Sunday at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), bringing a major international academic gathering to an end after three days of discussions, research and cultural exchange.

The conference brought together more than 1,000 scholars and participants from over 37 countries. Delegates represented 517 institutions, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, the University of Tokyo, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and Yale University.

Held under the theme “Centering Asia: Refiguring Connections, Recharting Futures,” the conference marked the first AAS-in-Asia edition hosted in Pakistan.

Global Academic Community Meets in Lahore

AAS-in-Asia has previously been held in South Korea, Indonesia, Nepal, Japan, India and Thailand.

The Lahore edition brought scholars, students, academics and university leaders together to examine Asia’s changing role in global affairs.

The programme featured hundreds of panel sessions, workshops, roundtables, open houses, exhibitions and cultural activities across LUMS.

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Discussions covered topics including Asian transformation, conflict and cooperation, democratic change, technology, artificial intelligence, ecology, urban development, gender, marginality and cultural expression.

Asia’s Changing Global Role Discussed

Researchers examined how economic, political and cultural changes across Asia are influencing wider global debates.

Sessions also addressed border disputes, contested sovereignty, civic spaces, climate disruption, displacement, inequality and social justice.

Literature, art, performance and heritage also featured prominently. Scholars explored how cultural practices shape identities and create opportunities for dialogue and connection.

LUMS Highlights Pakistan’s Academic Role

The opening ceremony featured welcome addresses by LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema and Association for Asian Studies President Prof Elora Shehabuddin.

Welcoming delegates, Dr Cheema highlighted the importance of bringing different academic perspectives together.

He said hosting AAS-in-Asia provided an opportunity for Pakistan to participate more actively in conversations about Asia and the wider world.

“Pakistan must be an active part of the conversation about Asia and the world,” Dr Cheema said.

He also highlighted Lahore’s history as a centre of literature, art and intellectual exchange.

Association for Asian Studies Praises LUMS

Prof Shehabuddin said AAS-in-Asia had travelled across different parts of Asia. Each host location, she noted, had contributed to the association’s academic discussions and created opportunities for collaboration.

She said around 1,500 people had registered for the conference, with more than 900 attending in person.

Prof Shehabuddin also acknowledged the contributions of LUMS faculty, staff, students, volunteers, committees, sponsors and partner organisations.

Climate Change Takes Centre Stage

Dr Adil Najam delivered the keynote address on climate change.

He argued that climate change could no longer be viewed only as an environmental issue. Drawing on experiences from Asia and South Asia, including Pakistan, he discussed what he described as the “Age of Adaptation.”

His address examined the implications of climate change for water, food, security, development, governance and social justice.

Opportunities for Young Researchers

The conference also created opportunities for early-career researchers and students.

Participants from different academic disciplines exchanged research ideas and explored potential professional collaborations.

Sessions combined contemporary challenges with historical and cultural perspectives on Asia.

A special calligraphy workshop, “The Contemplative Arts: A Studio Series,” allowed participants to explore regional artistic traditions alongside the academic programme.

Lahore Heritage Showcased

The conference programme also featured cultural performances, exhibitions and activities highlighting Lahore’s heritage.

Participants experienced local crafts, cuisine, music and artistic traditions. A cultural village on the LUMS campus provided an informal space for international delegates to interact with local communities and creative practitioners.

The closing ceremony featured a South Asian dance programme. Bhangra, Gidda, Kathak and Sufi devotional folk dance were presented in a continuous performance.

The cultural programme brought together different artistic traditions from across South Asia.

The three-day AAS-in-Asia 2026 concluded with an exchange of academic research, ideas and cultural perspectives involving scholars and participants from Pakistan and around the world.

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