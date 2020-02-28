Arcelik Appoints MEP Global Technologies as Distributors in Pakistan

KARACHI – Arçelik is the leading producer of innovative consumer durables in Turkey and the 3rd largest manufacturer in Europe. It is also the parent-company of Dawlance, the biggest brand of home appliances in Pakistan. Recently, Dawlance has appointed MEP Global Technologies (MGT) as the distributor for Arçelik’s Commercial Air-Conditioners’ range, including; Chillers, Duct Type ACs, Cassette Type Units, VRF and AHU.

Dawlance’s CEO, Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan and MGT’s Managing Director, Mr. Ijaz. K. Malick were the signatories of the Distributorship Signing Ceremony. Dawlance Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Hasan Jameel addressed the ceremony and welcomed this partnership and hoped for great business for Arçelik’s Commercial Air Conditioners’ range. Pakistan’s legendary Cricketer – Mr. Younis Khan is the Chief Marketing Officer of MGT, who personally addressed the official Signing-Ceremony. Being the most reputed distributor of HVAC (Commercial Air-Conditioning) in Pakistan, MGT has acquired great expertise and 30+ years of commercial business experience. Since Arçelik is very meticulous in selecting its business associates and partners, the appointment of MGT will surely bring great results, to enable rapid growth in Arcelik’s Commercial Air Conditioning business in Pakistan.

Dawlance has always maintained its market-leadership in Pakistan’s home-appliances market. With the technological and operational backing of a globally leading enterprise like Arcelik, Dawlance has successfully enriched its diverse product-line in appliances. Now, broadening its vision to achieve leadership status in the Commercial Air Conditioning Business too, Dawlance has engaged the most dynamic distribution team – MGT that promises next-level of success for Dawlance and establish it as the most preferred brand for HVAC projects.

