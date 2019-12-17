Khalid Tawab
Anwar Javed and Nighat Javed Endorse Khalid Tawab as Presidential candidate of FPCCI

Posted on

KARACHI – PDG Lion Anwar Javed and Nighat Javed Presenting Bouquet to Lion Khalid Tawab and Mrs. Khalid on His Unanimous Endorsement as Presidential candidate of FPCCI for the Year 2020-21

Mr. Khalid Tawab is Well Known Businessman Chairman of the Tawab group. Khalid Tawab is a Former Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Mr. Tawab is also an Honorary Consul General of Republic of Mozambique since 1989

Mr Tawab is a Life Member of FPCCI, Korangi Association of Trade & Industry also holds the Arts Council of Pakistan’s Life Membership.

President of Pakistan Awarded for Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Mr Khalid Tawab in recognition of his outstanding public services.

Mr. Tawab also Win Export award for the year 2005 & 2006, International Asia Awards for export, Institute of Business & technology awarded Excellence Award to Mr. Tawab on its Convocation.

Mr. Khalid Tawab Travel Abroad extensively in the last 30 years to various countries for the promotion of export and import in Pakistan, He Visited African Countries as a Deputy Leader of the Delegation of FPCCI.

Mr. Tawab also takes Marts in Welfare projects he is a Member advisory board Citizen Police License Committee (CPLC) and Life Trustee & Treasurer of the Hospital Aiwan-e-Tijarat-o-Sanat Trust Karachi and Member board of Kidney Center Patient Welfare Association.

