July 27, 2026

South Waziristan attack foiled as Pakistan security forces kill four Khwarij militants

Web Desk July 26, 2026

Security forces thwarted a suicide assault on a check post in South Waziristan, eliminating all four attackers without suffering any casualties during the counterterrorism operation.

Pakistan security personnel stand guard following a successful counterterrorism operation in South Waziristan.

Pakistan security forces secured a check post after foiling a militant attack in South Waziristan.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled a South Waziristan terrorist attack after militants attempted to storm a security check post in the district on July 25, the military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four militants belonging to the banned Fitna Al Khwarij were killed during the operation, including a suicide bomber who was driving an explosives-laden vehicle.

The military said the attackers attempted to breach the security perimeter of the check post, but alert personnel responded swiftly and prevented the assault before the vehicle could reach its target.

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Security forces engaged the explosives-filled vehicle outside the check post’s perimeter, destroying it and killing the suicide bomber. The blast caused no damage to the security installation.

Following the failed vehicle attack, the remaining three militants took shelter inside a nearby compound. Security personnel launched a carefully planned clearance operation and eliminated all three attackers with precision.

The military confirmed that no security personnel were injured or killed during the operation.

ISPR said security forces have launched a sanitisation operation in the surrounding area to ensure no additional militants remain active.

The military reiterated that Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, will continue across the country.

According to the statement, security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating militancy and maintaining national security through sustained intelligence-based operations.

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