Amnesty International urges India to restore internet services in IOJ&K

Theazb Web Desk 4 hours ago
KARACHI – Amnesty International has urged India to restore full access to internet services in occupied Kashmir and ensure that people have full access to health and safety-related information in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

In a statement in New Delhi today (Thursday), the human rights watchdog said despite rising number of coronavirus cases, the occupation authorities recently ordered continued restrictions on full internet services.

It said there is growing anxiety about the pandemic and unwarranted restrictions on dissemination of information add to the panic.

