WASHINGTON – Ambassador of Global Peace and Chairman of the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH ) Chairman Muslim Christian Federation International on Friday reached the United States of America where he will be participating in the National Prayer Breakfast which will be the chief guest Mr. President Donald Trump and the main speaker at this annual event. Every US president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the prayer breakfast.

The ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ will be held on 06 February 2020 which will be presided by Donald Trump. Prominent leaders across the globe will be taking part in this prestigious event.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a yearly event held in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February. The founder of this event was the founder of Goodwill Industries of Seattle, Abraham Vereide.

They even which is actually a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners has taken place since, Since the 1980s, it is held at the Washington Hilton, the site of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981

