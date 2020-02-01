National Prayer Breakfast
Allama Ahsan Siddiqui and Qazi Abdul Qadeer Kahmosh will attend National Prayer Breakfast by President Donald Trump in Washington

WASHINGTON – Ambassador of Global Peace and Chairman of the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH ) Chairman Muslim Christian Federation International on Friday reached the United States of America where he will be participating in the National Prayer Breakfast which will be the chief guest Mr. President Donald Trump and the main speaker at this annual event. Every US president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the prayer breakfast.

The ‘National Prayer Breakfast’ will be held on 06 February 2020 which will be presided by Donald Trump. Prominent leaders across the globe will be taking part in this prestigious event.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a yearly event held in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February. The founder of this event was the founder of Goodwill Industries of Seattle, Abraham Vereide.

They even which is actually a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners has taken place since, Since the 1980s, it is held at the Washington Hilton, the site of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981

National Prayer Breakfast

The National Prayer Breakfast is a yearly event held in Washington, D.C., usually on the first Thursday in February. The founder of this event was Abraham Vereide.

The event which is actually a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners has taken place since 1953 and has been held at least since the 1980s at the Washington Hilton on Connecticut Avenue NW.

The Breakfast, held in the Hilton’s International Ballroom, is typically attended by some 3,500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries.

It is hosted by members of the United States Congress and is organized on their behalf by The Fellowship Foundation, a Christian organization. It is designed to be a forum for the political, social, and business elite to assemble and pray together. Since the inception of the NPB, several U.S. states and cities and other countries have established their own annual events.

Kanwal Abidi
Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the The AZB and is a White House Correspondent.
https://theazb.com

