KARACHI – Smart Pakistan Youth Summit and Awards Organized by All Pakistan Youth Organization on February 22nd, 2020 at Marriott Hotel Karachi.

The inaugural session on Education and Technology was presided by Add IGP Dr. Jamil Ahmed and moderated by Mr. Nasir Zaidi

Esteemed Panelist and Keynote Speakers inaugural session was Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh (Vice-Chancellor, SMIU), Mr. Syed Abdul Razzaque (CEO, AURA Training), Mr. Owais Rabbani (Motivational Speaker), Ms. Shazia Hussain (CEO Eduvate, UK), Mr. Fahad Naseem Siddiqui (Chairman, Stanmore Group), Mr. Arsalan Faruqi (CEO Practical Center & Schooling System) and Mr. Tasleem Raza (CEO – FM Foods)

The session on Startups and Economy way forward and closing ceremony were presided by Mr. Ali Zaidi (Federal Minister Maritime Affairs) and moderated by Mr. Ali Raza Khan.

Esteemed Panelist and Keynote Speakers of closing ceremony was Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan (Patron in Chief, APYO), Mr. Humza Rizwan (Chairman All Pakistan Youth Organization), Mr. Zubair Baweja (Vice President, FPCCI), Mr. Syed Azfar Hussain (Program Manager, National Incubation Center, Karachi) and Mr. Agha Sherazi (Advisor to Chairman on Media Affairs, APYO).

Guest of Honor of the event was Mr. Totok Prianamto (Consul General, Indonesia), Mr. Yahya Muhammad (President Karachi Customs Agent Association) and Mr. Syed Turab Shah (Director Sales and Marketing, Daily Ausaf)

Academic Partners was Pakistan Academic Consortium, IDP International Education Consultant, Ask Consultant, Aura Trainings. Media Partners was Daily Ausaf Karachi, Apna Karachi Newspaper and Daily Karachi Times.

