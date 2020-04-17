BUSINESS

Ali Suleman Habib Chairman of Indus Motor passes away

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
KARACHI – Prominent businessman and Indus Motor Company Chairman Ali Suleman Habib passed away on Friday. 

He headed the operations of the House of Habib, a prominent business conglomerate that has several successful businesses functioning under its umbrella. 

Apart from his leadership of one of Pakistan’s most successful automobile companies, Habib also served as a director on the management boards of multiple companies operating under the umbrella of the House of Habib — including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited. 

Ali S. Habib is the Founding and current Chairman of Indus Motor Company Limited (a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation & Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan) and is also on the Board of Directors of ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Ltd.; a 300-MW mine-mouth lignite power plant (project under development). He heads and actively oversees the operations of the House of Habib (HoH) companies (www.hoh.net). HoH is a conglomerate of companies employing over 10,000 people. Activities range from automobiles to auto parts, ceramic tiles to packing materials and chemicals. The Group has four publicly listed companies.

He is currently on the Board of Directors of Habib Metropolitan Bank, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd., Thal Ltd. and Habib-Metro Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. (a joint venture with Metro AG, world’s #4 retailer).

He is the Founding Chairman of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association and the Founding Chairman Young Presidents Organization Pakistan Chapter and is also serving as a Director on the Board of Pakistan Business Council (& was also it’s past chairman).

Ali Habib is a graduate of the University of Minnesota (Mechanical Engineering). He has completed the PMD 51 (1986) from Harvard University and has completed Executive Management Programs at Harvard (in 2007 & 2018), at Stanford (in 2008) and at Wharton.

He also devotes his time and attention to social welfare, education and benevolent activities and is a Member on the Board of Governors of Habib University, as well as a Director on the Board of Habib University Foundation and a Trustee of the Habib Education Trust. He has also served for many years on the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

