KARACHI – Famous Social Leader Founder Aam Aadmi Party Ayaz Memon Motiwala has launched the Motiwala Foundation, announcing in his social media message that all deserving people who have not yet received help are online, on my YouTube channel. , Contact via message or comments. Under the umbrella of Motiwala Foundation, it is my endeavor to reach out to the needy, as long as I am alive, I will continue to serve the people with a population of millions and I will endeavor to be the only human being.

Famous Social Leader Founder Aam Aadmi Party Ayaz Memon Motiwala has launched the Motiwala Foundation, announcing in his social media messag https://theazb.com/ayaz-memon-motiwala-launched-motiwala-foundation/ Posted by Daily The Azb on Friday, April 17, 2020

Ayaz Memon arrived at Purana Golimar, Manzoor Colony and JDC for distribution of rations to that in need. Apart from this, the founder of the Motiwala Foundation, Ayaz Memon Motiwala, and Councilor Jamil Khan is trying to get coronavirus to spray on roads, footpaths, house doors, cars, motorcycles, in collaboration with Cantonment board, various areas of the city.

Leading business tycoon and social leader Aqeel Karim Dhabi and Abdul Majid Abdani, founder of the Abadan Foundation, said in a statement of encouragement to the Motiwala Foundation founder that Ayaz Memon is doing a great job and working in difficult conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...