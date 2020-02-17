PSQCA and Turkish Standards Institution signed MoU to facilitate mutual trade

KARACHI – Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the visit of high-level Turkish delegation led by H.E. Mr. Tayyip Erdogan, President of Republic of Turkey in Pakistan. Dr. Abdul Aleem Memon, Director General, PSQCA and his Turkish counterpart Prof. Dr. Adem SAHIN, President, TSE signed on the MoU at Prime Minister House, Islamabad. Both organizations are the member of International Organization of Standardization (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) and Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).

The MoU was signed with the personal efforts of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. The aim of the MoU is to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment (testing, inspection, certification, etc.), metrology, calibration, Establishment of Turkish Model Standards Development Mechanism at PSQCA, Establishment of CE Marking System (European Community) at PSQCA, Technical Assistant on capacity building and provision of training, workshops and exchange of experts, Coordination to minimize technical barriers in view of trade facilitation, Working together at MIIC / OIC, Support each other at International Fora (i.e. ISO, IEC and SMIIC), Acceptance/recognition of Standards, Technical Regulations, etc., by TSE-Turkey and PSQCA-Pakistan, Assistance for Management system, System certification, personnel certification etc., Identification of potential cooperation of mutual interest, Recognition of each other as Pre-Shipment Inspection Body, Technical assistance in the fields of Metrology and calibration, Organizing seminar/workshops on awareness campaign for trade operators activities, with the common aim of learning from each other’s experience for mutual benefit and for facilitating mutual trade. This MoU will encourage both countries to harmonize their standards and conformity assessment procedures with respect to products, processes and services. Business community from both sides can get useful technical information about standards, conformity assessment procedures applicable to product in either country. This MoU will be helpful to remove technical barriers between two countries.



Like this: Like Loading...