KARACHI – On the second day of second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Pakistan in their second innings were 57 for no loss at stumps today (Friday).

Abid Ali with 32 and Shan Masood with 21 runs were at the crease.

The scores:

Sri Lanka 271.

Pakistan 191 and 57 for no loss.

Earlier, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 271 in their first innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged five-wicket while Mohammad Abbas dismissed four Sri Lankan batsmen.

