Zaamin Group, Khudi Wellness Mark International Day of Older Persons at Aaghosh Home

Kashif Shah and Sarwat Nasim Shah visit elderly residents at Aaghosh Home on the International Day of Older Persons.

Zaamin Group Chairman Kashif Shah and Managing Director Sarwat Nasim Shah marked the International Day of Older Persons by visiting Aaghosh Home Trust and spending time with elderly shelterless women and orphan girls with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The couple, who also founded Khudi Wellness, interacted with residents and listened to their life stories, experiences and challenges during the visit.

Kashif Shah was particularly moved by conversations with several educated elderly women, including those with professional and medical backgrounds. The women shared their personal journeys and the circumstances that led them to seek shelter at Aaghosh Home.

Encouraging Senior Citizens

Addressing the residents, Kashif Shah encouraged the elderly women to remain positive and active. He also urged them to use their knowledge, skills and experience to support and guide younger generations.

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He said senior citizens hold valuable knowledge and life experience. Their education, skills and wisdom can continue to make a positive contribution to society.

Sarwat Nasim Shah appreciated the humanitarian work of Aaghosh Trust and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the welfare and wellbeing of its residents.

The visiting couple also praised Aaghosh Trust President Shagufta Saba, trustees and management for providing shelter, care, protection and dignity to elderly women without family support or a secure home.

Donation for Aaghosh Trust

During the visit, Kashif Shah and Sarwat Nasim Shah presented a donation cheque to Aaghosh Trust to support the care and welfare of elderly residents at the Home.

They assured the residents and management of their continued association with Aaghosh Home. The couple also expressed their intention to visit again and remain connected with the Aaghosh family.

The visit highlighted the importance of respecting senior citizens and recognizing their contributions to society. It also drew attention to the need for care, dignity and protection for elderly people who lack family support or shelter.

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