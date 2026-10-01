Escribir Academy Announces ACCA December 2026 and March 2027 Courses with Special Discounts

Escribir Academy announces ACCA preparation courses and special discounts for upcoming exam sessions.

Escribir Academy has opened enrolment for its ACCA preparation courses for the December 2026 and March 2027 examination sessions, offering structured learning, exam-focused guidance and flexible online study options.

According to the academy, students enrolling in eligible courses for the December 2026 attempt can receive a flat 40% discount, while those preparing for the March 2027 attempt can receive a flat 20% discount.

Students can check current course offerings, eligibility and discounts through Escribir Academy.

ACCA Courses Across Multiple Levels

Escribir Academy provides preparation for several stages of the ACCA pathway, including Foundation Diploma, Applied Knowledge, Applied Skills and Strategic Professional.

Zaamin Group, Khudi Wellness Mark International Day of Older Persons at Aaghosh Home

The academy says its courses combine conceptual learning with exam techniques, question practice and student support. Students can explore the available ACCA Foundation Diploma courses, Applied Knowledge courses, Applied Skills courses and Strategic Professional courses.

Experienced ACCA Faculty

The academy’s faculty includes instructors covering subjects across the ACCA syllabus.

Luqman Rafiq teaches Management Information, Management Costs and Finance, Financial Management, Strategic Business Reporting, Advanced Financial Management and Advanced Performance Management.

Zya Rana covers Recording Financial Transactions, Maintaining Financial Records, Financial Accounting, Financial Reporting and Taxation.

Haris Hanif teaches Management Accounting, Performance Management, Audit & Assurance and Advanced Audit & Assurance.

Kashif Kamran focuses on Audit & Assurance, Advanced Audit & Assurance and Strategic Business Leader.

Qunber Raza teaches Advanced Taxation, Financial Reporting and Taxation.

Students can also view the academy’s faculty directory for additional information.

Flexible Online Learning

Escribir Academy says its online learning system includes recorded lectures, study materials, exam-focused question practice, testing facilities and Q&A support.

The academy has also made its complete ACCA programme available online for students seeking information about courses and preparation options.

Current ACCA Discounts

For eligible courses, the academy has announced the following offers:

December 2026 Attempt: Flat 40% off

March 2027 Attempt: Flat 20% off

Students can check the latest course availability, faculty information and applicable discounts through Escribir Academy.

The academy is encouraging ACCA students to begin preparation ahead of the upcoming examination sessions through its structured online courses and faculty-led learning.

Follow THE AZB