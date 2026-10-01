Sindh CM Pledges Support for Industrial Growth and Job Creation

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah with KATI leaders and business community members at the annual dinner.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reaffirmed the provincial government’s support for industrial growth, investment and job creation.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said industrial expansion can strengthen the economy and create employment opportunities. The government, he added, would continue working to resolve problems facing the business community.

The event was attended by KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Acting Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, KITE Chairman Zahid Saeed, CEO Saleem-uz-Zaman and several senior government officials.

Sindh Ministers Jam Ikram Dharejo and Saeed Ghani also attended. Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho, MNA Dr Iqbal Baig, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats and KATI members were present as well.

Emergency Support for Industrial Area

Responding to a request from KATI members, Murad Ali Shah announced that an emergency snorkel would be provided for the industrial area.

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The chief minister also addressed concerns about the Yellow Line project. He assured industrialists that their reservations would be considered.

Murad said industrial units could not afford prolonged closures during project execution. A mechanism would therefore be developed in consultation with industrialists to keep business operations running.

He stressed the importance of a stable industrial sector for economic growth. “If Karachi is strong, Sindh will be strong, and if Sindh is strong, Pakistan will be strong,” he said.

Rs9.282bn Approved for Industrial Infrastructure

The Sindh government has approved Rs9.282 billion for rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements in Karachi’s industrial areas. The allocation includes development work in Korangi and other industrial zones.

Murad Ali Shah said a task force had also produced positive results. He added that the law and order situation in Sindh had improved in recent months.

A meeting with KATI industrialists will be held soon, he announced. The session will cover infrastructure, transportation, energy and law and order.

The government and relevant institutions, he said, would continue cooperating with the industrial community. New industries and expansion of existing units can increase investment, production and exports, while creating more jobs and government revenue.

KATI Raises Yellow Line Concerns

Earlier, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput highlighted progress on major infrastructure projects around Korangi.

He mentioned the Taj Haider Bridge, Korangi Crossing Bridge and Jam Sadiq Bridge. The inauguration of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, he said, had also improved logistics for the Korangi Industrial Area.

Rajput thanked the Sindh government for its support during his tenure. He also called for continued cooperation between government and industry.

KATI Acting Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya raised serious concerns about the Yellow Line project. He said its current implementation mechanism could affect industrial activity and production capacity.

Chhaya called for meaningful consultation before the project moves forward. He stressed that industrial operations must continue during development work.

According to Chhaya, Korangi is one of Pakistan’s major industrial centres. Thousands of businesses operate there, while millions of livelihoods are linked to the area.

He also thanked the provincial government for a Rs25 million special grant provided to KATI through the chief secretary.

New KATI Leadership Congratulated

Murad Ali Shah congratulated Sheikh Umer Rehan, Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari and Nasir Sheikh on their unopposed election to KATI’s new leadership. The three were elected president, senior vice president and vice president respectively for 2026–28.

The chief minister also appreciated the services of outgoing President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed and Vice President Syed Muhammad Talha Ali.

He said continued consultation between the government and industrial community could help strengthen Sindh’s industrial base.

The KATI leadership also expressed its commitment to working with the government on infrastructure, investment, employment and export-related issues.

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