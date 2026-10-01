Governor Sindh Meets Crescent Art Gallery Delegation to Promote Pakistani Art Globally

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met a delegation from Crescent Art Gallery at Governor House.

The meeting focused on promoting Pakistani art at home and abroad. Both sides also discussed upcoming exhibitions and international opportunities for local artists.

The delegation included Crescent Art Gallery Chairman Nasir Javed, Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nasir and Curator Sidra Nasir. They briefed the Governor on the gallery’s current activities and future plans.

Promoting Pakistani Art Abroad

Crescent Art Gallery is working to promote Pakistani artists in international markets. The delegation said it is exploring exhibition opportunities in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Plans also include activities in other countries. These efforts aim to introduce Pakistan’s art and cultural heritage to wider international audiences.

The delegation also shared details of a special exhibition planned for December 25, Quaid-e-Azam Day. The event will showcase artwork by Pakistani artists.

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According to the delegation, the exhibition will also help younger people connect with Pakistan’s culture. It will highlight the country’s artistic heritage through the work of local artists.

Governor Assures Support

Governor Nehal Hashmi appreciated Crescent Art Gallery’s efforts to promote art and cultural activities. He said art reflects the cultural identity and heritage of a society.

He stressed the need to encourage artists and art institutions. Pakistani artists, he said, have considerable talent and deserve suitable platforms.

The Governor welcomed the gallery’s plans for exhibitions in the UK and Canada. He also appreciated efforts to present Pakistani culture to audiences around the world.

Nehal Hashmi assured the delegation of possible support for promoting art and encouraging artists. He also wished the gallery success with its December 25 exhibition.

Such cultural activities, he said, can help create a positive and healthy cultural environment in Karachi and across Pakistan.

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