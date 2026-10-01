KCCI New Leadership Urged to Deliver Tangible Results for Karachi

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala with newly elected KCCI office-bearers and business leaders at the 65th AGM.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala has urged the newly elected Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office-bearers to turn their electoral mandate into tangible results for Karachi’s business community.

Speaking at KCCI’s 65th Annual General Meeting, Motiwala said greater support from members also brings greater responsibility. He called for collective, disciplined and measurable action during the new term.

Talat Mehmood was announced as KCCI President for 2026–28. Aslam Pakhali was named Senior Vice President, while Atif Jameel-ur-Rehman became Vice President. The appointments followed the chamber’s recent elections.

Motiwala congratulated the incoming office-bearers. He also appreciated outgoing President Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza and Vice President Arif Lakhani for their work.

Focus on Business Issues

The BMG chairman said the new office-bearers must serve all members who approach KCCI. He stressed that the Executive Committee and its committees must also share responsibility for performance.

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Key issues include taxation, gas, electricity, water and industrial infrastructure. Motiwala called for evidence-based advocacy supported by facts, documented cases and practical examples.

He also backed BMG Vice Chairman Mian Abrar Ahmed’s proposal for suitable KCCI representation at policymaking forums. The proposal includes institutions such as the Sindh Assembly and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

BMG Vice Chairman Anjum Nisar congratulated the new leadership. He urged the office-bearers to turn their election commitments into practical results.

Nisar identified Karachi’s infrastructure, economy, civic services, healthcare and education as key areas requiring sustained attention. He also stressed continuity throughout the two-year term.

Calls for Stronger Karachi Advocacy

BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani said member participation reflected their commitment to KCCI. He urged the business community to work together on Karachi’s infrastructure, traffic and municipal challenges.

According to Bilwani, unity and sustained advocacy are needed to convert long-standing demands into practical measures.

Mian Abrar Ahmed called for focused work to upgrade Karachi’s industrial infrastructure. He also proposed stronger institutional representation for KCCI at policymaking forums.

BMG Vice Chairman Muhammad Tariq Yousuf highlighted KCCI’s engagement with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He urged the incoming leadership to maintain continuity on taxation and customs matters.

Talat Mahmood Outlines Priorities

Newly elected KCCI President Talat Mahmood sought the full support of chamber members. He said a united business community would strengthen KCCI’s voice.

Mahmood identified infrastructure, law and order, traffic, gas and electricity among the major challenges facing Karachi. He pledged to work with BMG leadership and relevant authorities to address them.

A proposed technical mechanism would monitor traffic congestion on a daily basis, he said. Mahmood added that Karachi’s concerns would receive particular attention during his first six months.

He said KCCI would follow up on issues until action takes place rather than relying on assurances.

Strengthening engagement with the FBR will also remain a priority. Mahmood pointed to regular interaction between tax officials and the business community, along with the establishment of a PRAL office in Karachi.

The new president also pledged greater attention to small traders. He called for consultation with stakeholders before decisions affecting market timings.

Reducing energy costs and the overall cost of doing business will be another focus. Mahmood also highlighted the need to increase exports and facilitate foreign investment.

He urged the new Executive Committee to focus on service and measurable outcomes rather than ceremonial activities.

Outgoing President Assures Support

Retiring KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif congratulated the incoming office-bearers in his farewell address.

Hanif thanked BMG leadership, outgoing office-bearers, the Executive Committee and KCCI staff for their support during his tenure.

He paid particular tribute to Zubair Motiwala for his confidence and guidance. Hanif assured the incoming team of his cooperation and reaffirmed his commitment to the Karachi business community.

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