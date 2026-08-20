Globe Residency REIT delivers its fourth consecutive annual payout, with the latest distribution rising to PKR 4 per unit.

Globe Residency REIT (GRR), South Asia’s first listed developmental REIT, has announced a cash dividend of PKR 4.00 per unit, equivalent to 40%, for the financial year ended June 30, 2026.

The announcement was made in Karachi on August 20 by GRR, which is managed by Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited. The latest payout marks the fourth consecutive annual distribution since the REIT was listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Globe Residency REIT Extends Annual Payout Record

GRR’s latest dividend continues a series of annual distributions since its market debut. The REIT paid PKR 3.50 per unit, or 35%, for FY2025, followed by PKR 1.75 per unit, or 17.5%, in FY2024.

For FY2023, the REIT distributed PKR 3.00 per unit, equivalent to 30%.

The latest Globe Residency REIT payout therefore represents an increase from the previous year’s distribution, strengthening its record of consecutive annual cash returns to unit holders.

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REIT Listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange in 2022

Globe Residency REIT was listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in December 2022 at an offer price of PKR 10 per unit.

The listing made GRR Pakistan’s first listed developmental REIT and also marked a significant milestone for the REIT sector across South Asia.

The fund’s underlying development is Globe Residency Apartments, a residential project located within Naya Nazimabad in Karachi.

Globe Residency Apartments Project

Globe Residency Apartments comprises nine towers within the Naya Nazimabad development. The project forms the underlying asset base of GRR and represents the residential development focus of the listed REIT.

With its latest annual dividend, GRR has now completed four consecutive years of distributions since its listing, providing investors with a continuing stream of annual cash payouts.

The FY26 announcement comes as Pakistan’s listed REIT sector continues to develop, with investment structures offering investors exposure to income-generating and development-focused real estate projects

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