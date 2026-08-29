Young Author Izyana Umair Unveils ‘The Art of Giving’ in Karachi

Eight-year-old author Izyana Umair launches her second book, The Art of Giving, in Karachi.

Young author Izyana Umair has launched her second book, The Art of Giving, at a ceremony in Karachi.

The eight-year-old writer and concept artist unveiled the book at the Marriott Hotel. Family members, educators, guests and supporters attended the event.

The occasion also marked the completion of Izyana’s Ameen-e-Quran. It therefore became an important spiritual and literary milestone for the young author.

Izyana studies in Class 4 at SMSA Khan School. She has gained recognition as Pakistan’s youngest concept artist and story writer. She has also received a Guinness World Records nomination.

Her writing journey began on August 28, 2025. She launched her first book, Read, Color and Trace, on that day.

Almost one year later, she introduced The Art of Giving. The new book reflects her interest in writing, creativity and learning.

Izyana shares a message about giving

The Art of Giving explores generosity through a simple and child-friendly story.

Izyana explains that giving goes beyond material gifts. Children can give a smile, their time, knowledge or encouragement. They can also share a good idea or a kind word.

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The book introduces children to reading, colouring, calculating, saving, spending and giving. It combines these ideas with an enjoyable learning experience.

Izyana also uses common Cambridge vocabulary throughout the book. This approach helps young readers discover new words while following the story.

During the launch, Izyana shared her thoughts on creativity and generosity. She said that sharing good thoughts with family, friends and future generations also represents an art.

She urged children to show their talents with confidence. She also reminded them that age should never stop anyone from developing ideas or making a difference.

Izyana described books as another form of giving. She said written ideas can reach readers for many years and continue to inspire future generations.

Young author receives literary award

H.O.C Publications also honoured Izyana during the ceremony. The publisher presented her with the “Outstanding Literary Achievement and Creative Excellence in Writing” Award.

The award recognised her work in storytelling, creative expression and children’s literature. It also celebrated her distinction as the Youngest Concept Artist of Pakistan.

The recognition highlighted the value of supporting young people who pursue creative ideas. It also encouraged children to explore their talents and develop their passions.

Guests celebrate young talent

Several distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

They included Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, Patron of Biz Today International; Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in Karachi; Saad Wadiwala, Founder of GCS Events; and Azmat Ataka from Japan Culture.

Their presence added significance to an event focused on children’s literature, education and creativity.

The ceremony also highlighted the importance of giving young people opportunities to express themselves. Such opportunities can help children build confidence and share their ideas with a wider audience.

Sisters continue a creative journey

Izyana thanked her sister Anaya Umar, grandmother, mother and father for their support.

Anaya is also a young author. Together, the sisters have earned recognition as the “Trailblazing Sisters of Pakistan.”

Their journey shows how family encouragement can help children develop creative skills. It also demonstrates the value of giving young people space to share their stories.

The Art of Giving reaches readers

H.O.C Publications has released The Art of Giving for readers. The book is available through the publisher’s official website.

The publication adds another chapter to Izyana’s growing literary journey. It also carries a message about kindness, creativity, learning and generosity.

Izyana hopes her work will encourage other children to develop their ideas. Her message at the launch was simple: “Read. Create. Share. And Give.”

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