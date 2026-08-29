A four-day TDAP seminar series brought together more than 200 women entrepreneurs to strengthen business skills, market access and financial inclusion across the region.

Gilgit, August 28, 2026 — Women entrepreneurs in Gilgit-Baltistan are being offered new opportunities to expand their businesses and enter wider markets following a four-day training initiative organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The seminar series, titled “Economic Empowerment of Women in Gilgit-Baltistan: Promoting Women’s Entrepreneurship, Trade Development, and Inclusive Economic Growth,” was held from August 25 to 28 across Gilgit, Nagar, Hunza and Ghizer.

More than 200 women entrepreneurs from a range of economic sectors participated in the programme, alongside representatives of regional trade organisations and students studying relevant academic disciplines.

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The initiative focused on strengthening the knowledge and practical capabilities needed by women seeking to establish, expand or formalise their businesses.

The training was led by TDAP Deputy Director and Master Trainer Nazir Ali, who delivered sessions covering four major areas of economic and business development.

The first module examined women’s economic empowerment, including the policy framework and emerging opportunities available to female entrepreneurs. The second focused on entrepreneurship development and strategies for sustainable business growth.

Participants also received guidance on trade development and market access, with the third module highlighting ways businesses can connect with broader commercial opportunities. The fourth module addressed financial inclusion and access to business finance, an important area for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their operations.

The TDAP initiative comes as women-led businesses across Gilgit-Baltistan seek stronger connections with markets, financial institutions and regional business networks.

Local stakeholders welcomed the outreach programme and expressed support for expanding trade opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Participants and representatives also agreed on the importance of strengthening regional business networks and creating conditions that can support sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The seminar series concluded with a joint commitment to further promote women-led enterprises across Gilgit-Baltistan and improve their participation in trade and economic activity.

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