Maritime Security Beyond Awareness, MARSEW-9 and Pakistan’s Changing Maritime Priorities

Maritime Security and Pakistan’s maritime priorities ahead of the 9th Maritime Security Workshop, MARSEW-9.

By Dr Marriyam Siddique

Pakistan needs stronger coordination between maritime security institutions, economic policymakers and coastal industries to turn its maritime potential into sustainable growth.

How can a country benefit economically from its maritime geography if key stakeholders do not fully understand the sea’s importance? This question is particularly relevant to Pakistan. Maritime security, trade, energy, fisheries and coastal development often receive separate attention, although they depend on the same maritime environment and influence one another.

The 9th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-9), scheduled for December 1–11, 2026, at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, offers an opportunity to examine these connections and encourage informed national debate.

Maritime Security Is Also an Economic Priority

International trade depends heavily on maritime routes. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that more than 80 per cent of global trade by volume moves by sea.

However, maritime security involves much more than protecting ships. Disruptions at distant shipping chokepoints can increase insurance premiums, freight charges, energy prices and delivery times.

For an import-dependent economy such as Pakistan, these disruptions can affect households and industries long before a direct security threat reaches its coastline.

Regional conflicts and shipping disruptions in 2026, particularly around the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz, reinforce an important point: maritime vulnerability also creates economic risks.

Pakistan’s strategic position along the northern Arabian Sea provides access to important international shipping routes. Yet geography alone cannot guarantee maritime security or economic benefits.

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Building maritime resilience requires several connected measures. Fisheries need sustainable management and better processing facilities. Ports require stronger links with inland markets. Maritime trade also depends on effective regulations and skilled professionals.

Therefore, the policy challenge goes beyond identifying the potential of the blue economy. Pakistan must connect maritime security with commercial planning, environmental protection and institutional responsibility to achieve productive outcomes.

MARSEW Connects Maritime Stakeholders

This is where MARSEW has developed a distinctive role. Established in 2017, the annual workshop operates under the Pakistan Navy through Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Its strength lies in bringing together parliamentarians, business representatives, civil servants, academics, media professionals and members of the armed forces. This approach recognises that maritime security is not exclusively a naval concern.

Why does this diverse participation matter? Decisions about ports, coastal communities, shipping and maritime investment involve numerous public and private institutions.

Previous editions have combined expert discussions with visits to naval and maritime institutions, coastal and creek areas. Participants have also interacted with naval practitioners and policymakers.

Such exposure helps participants understand maritime concepts and the practical demands of maritime governance. A policymaker considering port development, for example, benefits from understanding security requirements. Similarly, investors need to see how maritime infrastructure and regulations affect commercial opportunities.

Building Institutional Capacity and Maritime Awareness

MARSEW has also accompanied important institutional developments. Pakistan Navy War College identifies the launch of Pakistan’s first Maritime Doctrine and the establishment of its Maritime Centre of Excellence among milestones associated with the workshop’s evolution.

These developments do not mean that Pakistan has resolved every maritime policy challenge. Their importance lies in creating a more sustained institutional space for discussion, research and professional engagement.

The eighth edition, held in December 2025, demonstrated the workshop’s broad approach. Its programme covered maritime awareness, coastal development, marine resource security, critical undersea infrastructure, international maritime law and national resilience.

Participants engaged with senior naval leadership and visited relevant institutions. A Maritime Policy Framework Exercise during the closing ceremony also highlighted the need to expand Pakistan’s shipping and fishing sectors.

These discussions demonstrate why maritime security and the blue economy should not compete for policy attention. Pakistan’s commercial growth depends on secure, reliable and predictable maritime conditions.

Regional Disruptions Increase MARSEW-9’s Relevance

Regional developments in 2026 give MARSEW-9 particular importance. Disruptions along major shipping routes have demonstrated that maritime insecurity carries costs far beyond naval operations.

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply between late 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.

Such figures matter because Pakistan cannot control events at every international chokepoint. However, the country can strengthen its ability to manage external shocks, maintain shipping continuity and reduce vulnerabilities linked to energy dependence.

MARSEW-9 should therefore encourage discussion around three interconnected questions.

First, how can Pakistan improve coordination between maritime security institutions and economic decision-makers?

Second, what practical measures can help shipping, ports and coastal industries continue operating during regional disruptions?

Third, how can research, professional training and stakeholder dialogue translate maritime potential into realistic policy priorities?

Addressing these questions would make maritime awareness a foundation for better decisions rather than an end in itself.

A Shared Responsibility for Pakistan’s Maritime Future

The Pakistan Navy’s contribution through MARSEW lies in providing a forum where stakeholders can examine maritime challenges across institutional boundaries.

The Navy’s responsibility to safeguard maritime interests gives it an important perspective. Meanwhile, civilian participation broadens the discussion to include trade, development, law and public policy.

This combination matters for a country whose maritime future cannot depend on any single institution.

MARSEW-9 should consequently be viewed not merely as an annual event but as part of a continuing effort to strengthen national maritime understanding.

Its value will grow when participants take informed perspectives back to their institutions and turn discussions into practical, coordinated decisions.

At a time when maritime disruptions can quickly create economic pressures, Pakistan needs both secure seas and institutions capable of making sound decisions about them. MARSEW offers a meaningful platform to advance that objective.

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