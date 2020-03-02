BUSINESSLIFESTYLE

Wedding of Sheikh Shiraz Mubashir’s Sister held at DHA Golf Club

KARACHI – Wedding of the sister of Sheikh Shiraz Mubashir CEO Honda Shahrah-e-Faisal and Honda Defence held at DHA Golf Club.

Notable Business and Community member join the event Pictures show with host Sheikh Shiraz Mubashir his cousin Sheikh Moeiz Amjad, President KATI Umer Rehan, Ex SVP Salman Aslam, DIG Police Munir Shaikh, Chairman Toyota Central Motors Salim Godil, Pervez Haroon Madraswala CEO Clipsal Pakistan, Atif Haseeb CEO Kolachi Restaurants.

Aamir Akhtar, Anisa Faruqui, Riaz Kadir, Shaikh Imran MD WalkEaze, Irfan Wahid chairman GFS Builders, Hanif Suleman Jiwani Chairman HSJ Steel Mills Ltd., Asad Fecto Chairman Fecto Cement Ltd.and Chairman Fecto Sugar  Mills LTD, Pervez Haroon Madraswala, Asif Nisar MD Anjum Asif Limited also there.

