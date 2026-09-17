September 17, 2026

YKP Foundation Honors 1965 War Heroes at Karachi Tribute Ceremony

Web Desk September 17, 2026
YKP Foundation ceremony honoring 1965 war heroes at Creek Club DHA Karachi

YKP Foundation Chairperson Sabi Arsh presents awards during a tribute ceremony honoring 1965 war heroes in Karachi.

The Youth Ka Pakistan (YKP) Foundation held a tribute ceremony at Creek Club DHA to honor the heroes of the 1965 war.

The event also recognized the continuing sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC), and Police.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Munawar Ali Mehsar attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan was also present.

Tribute to Security Forces

ISPR Sindh Sector Commander Brig. Yaqoob Awan attended the event along with Anwar Haroon, Nouman Shiekh, Khalid Mehmood, Noor Islam, Dr. Saher Khan, Farukh Najam, and Tahir Ashraf.

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Prominent representatives from various sectors also participated in the ceremony. Speakers paid tribute to the security forces for their service and sacrifices.

They highlighted the contributions of those who defended the country during the 1965 war. Participants also expressed continued support for the Armed Forces, Rangers, FC, and Police.

Awards Presented to Participants

YKP Foundation Chairperson Ms. Sabi Arsh distributed awards among speakers and participants at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The event ended with a Hi-Tea for the guests and participants. The gathering brought together representatives from different sectors to honor the country’s war heroes and security personnel.

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