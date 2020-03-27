War against Coronavirus will be won with united resolve of nation: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed optimism that war against Coronavirus will be won with united resolve of the nation.

Talking to anchorpersons after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee in Islamabad on Friday, he said incremental response is essential because of peculiar circumstances of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said total lockdown is not feasible keeping in view the condition of poor people in the country.

He said today all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan collectively decided that there will be no inter-province restriction on transportation of goods.

Similarly, industry allied with edible items will also be free from any kind of restriction. However, passenger traffic will remain off the roads.

The Prime Minister announced to form a youth force of volunteers dubbed Corona Relief Tigers Force to distribute food at homes. He said its members will be recruited through PM Office portal and registration will start from 31st of this month.

The Prime Minister also announced establishment of a fund for Coronavirus.

Imran Khan said he will open an account in the State Bank of Pakistan next week where donations from overseas Pakistanis will be collected to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said wheat stock of one point six million ton is available in the country which is sufficient till the harvesting of next crop.

He said a proper mechanism is being devised with coordination of all provinces for purchase of wheat.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said personal protection equipment will be available to all frontline health staff by fifth of next month.

He said a short crash course will be imparted to doctors, nurses and paramedics in the next four to five weeks to deal with pandemic situation.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said today’s NCC meeting decided that a list of essential items will be formulated to gauge the needs of the country.



