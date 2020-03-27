Nauman Sikander, CEO FoodPnda lays emphasis on economic activity in Pakistan

KARACHI – Nauman Sikander, CEO & Managing Director of Foodpanda Pakistan lays emphasis on economic activity in Pakistan in his latest address.

“Our second week of lockdown is critical. Government and various stakeholders need to take notice of unnecessary crowds at supermarkets and roadside langars. Delivery of #foodpandapk, groceries, medicines should be opened immediately. China controlled the spread of this deadly virus by delivering essentials to doorsteps. Every day thousands of people coming out of homes in Pakistan and gathering at unhygienic locations needs to stop. Systematic delivery is the way to go in order to #FightCorona”



