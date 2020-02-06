HEADLINE

Veterans of Pakistan condemn campaign against Ikram Sehgal

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

President and Members of Executive Council of Pakistan of Veterans of Pakistan condemn the vilification campaign launched on social media by certain elements against Ikram Sehgal. One of the founding members of VOP (Formerly PESA) Ikram Sehgal is considered as good a patriot and valiant son of Pakistan as any other serving or ex- servicemen. 

Whatever he has done during the last two decades in service of the people upholding the name of Pakistan is on record.  Providing free of cost armed security guards at more than 100 churches in Pakistan since 2013 on behalf of VOP, without making any personal publicity has earned worldwide praise for Pakistan. 

A non government event the World Economic Forum (WEF) is funded through its own membership. Mr Sehgal is the moving force from Pakistan and has been sponsoring representations from Pakistan for the last nineteen years without seeking any personal benefits. He arranges meetings of our leaders with top executives of the international business community.

Provision of security services to diplomatic missions of United States and other countries is purely on merit. Ikram Sehgal is being condemned on the basis of a fake official letter by vested motivated individual out of pure jealousy and personal hatred just for providing security services. In that case, would we also call other suppliers of goods and services to diplomatic missions as pro-US and anti-state?  

It is distressing to see such a treatment being meted out towards a devoted son of Pakistan who is rendering selfless services for the country. This vilification campaign should stop.

Ikram Sehgal is a self made man. His success story needs to be studied as a model by our young people.  VOP condemns this despicable vilification and fully supports Ikram Sehgal. VOP is proud of him!

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PTI govt to end ‘one-front’ for Pakistan Army

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Exclusive Analysis/J. Choudhry The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) that has emerged as a majority party in 2018 general elections is set to end ‘one-front’ for Pakistan Army as long as the PTI will be running the federal government. PTI has obtained around 118 seats of the Parliament, to be the leading party in the elections. For […]
HEADLINE WORLD

India Seals S-400 Missile Deal With Russia, US Guarded in Response After Sanctions Threat

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

New Delhi: India concurred an arrangement with Russia to purchase the imposing S-400 surface to air rocket frameworks on Friday as the legislature slighted United States admonitions that such a buy could trigger approvals. Despite the fact that there was no open marking, the arrangement was fixed amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s progressing visit to […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has already decided to form small federal cabinet in the first phase of government formation, the names of some of his key members have surfaced now. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party will be given one federal ministry in the 15-20 members’ cabinet of Imran […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.