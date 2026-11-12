November 12, 2026

TDAP Briefs Commerce Minister on Digital Trade Access Database

Web Desk November 12, 2026

PTAD aims to help Pakistani exporters identify tariff concessions, preferential trade agreements and international market opportunities

- Trade Access Database briefing by TDAP at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad.

TDAP briefs Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on the Trade Access Database.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) briefed Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on the Preferential Trade Access Database (PTAD) during a session at the Ministry of Commerce.

The briefing aimed to familiarise the country’s senior trade leadership with the digital initiative. Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, additional secretaries and other senior ministry officials also attended.

During the session, TDAP officials outlined PTAD’s features, functionality and role in improving exporters’ access to trade information. They also explained how the platform could help businesses explore preferential trade arrangements and international market opportunities.

Digital Platform to Support Exporters

The Preferential Trade Access Database aims to provide the business community with accessible information on preferential trade agreements, tariff concessions and market access opportunities.

Through the platform, Pakistani exporters can better understand the benefits available under the country’s existing trade arrangements. Moreover, they can use this information to make informed decisions when exploring international markets.

The database is expected to make relevant trade information easier to access. Consequently, businesses can identify potential opportunities and better understand the concessions available in different markets.

Commerce Leadership Welcomes Initiative

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and senior ministry officials appreciated the initiative. They recognised its potential to improve access to trade information, facilitate exporters and strengthen Pakistan’s export promotion efforts.

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Meanwhile, TDAP continues to advance digital initiatives aimed at supporting the business community. Through PTAD, the authority seeks to simplify access to trade-related information, facilitate market exploration and help Pakistani businesses expand their international presence.

The initiative also supports Pakistan’s broader efforts to strengthen export competitiveness and increase participation in global trade.

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