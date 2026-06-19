Karachi (Staff Reporter): Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Settlements, Local Development, and Social Housing, Najmi Alam, met with a delegation from Burns Garden at his office.

The delegation, led by Faisal Imtiaz, Yameen Siddiqui, Muhammad Junaid, Qasim, and Zahid Ahmed, raised concerns regarding ongoing load-shedding and unannounced power outages in the Burns Garden area.

Taking immediate notice of the issue, Najmi Alam contacted Abdul Qadoos, General Manager of K-Electric’s Saddar Zone, and apprised him of the delegation’s complaints and the difficulties being faced by local residents.

Meanwhile, on the adviser’s instructions, the delegation also visited the General Manager’s office and informed him that the area was experiencing power outages four times within a 24-hour period, causing severe inconvenience to both residents and commercial activities.

On this occasion, the General Manager assured the delegation that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the electricity supply issues in Burns Garden on a priority basis.