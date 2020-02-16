António Guterres
UN Secretary General António Guterres to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will arrive in Pakistan today to address a conference on Afghan refugees’ in Islamabad.

A delegation of officials will also be accompanied by the UN Secretary-General. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will also attend the moot.

Secretary General António Guterres is scheduled to hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit of Pakistan.

A two-day international conference will mark the 40 years-long presence of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The conference, being held in collaboration with the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The delegations from Afghanistan and Iran will also attend the Afghan refugees’ conference.

UN Secretary-General will also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur on Feb 18.

UN chief will administer the anti-polio vaccine to children at a school and will meet inter-faith leaders in Lahore.

António Guterres will visit historic Badshahi Masjid and Shahi Qila in Lahore and the Centre for Peace and Stability at NUST.

