Pakistan defeat India, win Kabaddi World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan won the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 beating arch rival India by 43 to 41 points in a sensational final match at Punjab Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan has won the Kabaddi World Cup for the first time.

Pakistan was awarded a cash prize of ten million rupees along with the trophy while the Indian team was given seven point five million rupees cash prize.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning the #KabaddiWorldCup2020. We should dedicate this win to 'peace' in the region and the world. You have made us proud. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 16, 2020

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, who was the chief guest of the final match, distributed prizes among the players.

Earlier, Iran bagged the third position after beating Australia by 54-33 points.

