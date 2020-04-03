WORLD

UN chief calls for global ceasefire to fight coronavirus

Theazb Web Desk 4 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute
In this photo provided by the United Nations, Kim Song, the new Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, left, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, after presenting his credentials Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at United Nations Headquarters. (Eskinder Debebe/The United Nations via AP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has again called for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in New York, he said the virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives.

Guterres said we need robust diplomatic efforts to meet these challenges.

He also appealed developed countries and multilateral institutions to do more to aide poorer countries face the pandemic.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia approves the deployment of additional US troops

October 14, 2019

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IOK

September 2, 2018
flight PS 752

Iran admits downing Ukrainian flight PS 752 ‘unintentionally’: state TV

January 11, 2020
Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump takes “Be Best” esprit de corps among Dehli school children at their “happiness class”

February 29, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: