UN chief calls for global ceasefire to fight coronavirus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has again called for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in New York, he said the virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives.

Guterres said we need robust diplomatic efforts to meet these challenges.

He also appealed developed countries and multilateral institutions to do more to aide poorer countries face the pandemic.

