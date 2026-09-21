Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as Dubai begins 10 days of official mourning.

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed condolences over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Monday morning.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler and Sheikh Ahmed’s brother.

The UAE President praised Sheikh Ahmed’s longstanding contributions to the country’s development since its founding.

“May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

Dubai Declares Official Mourning

Earlier on Monday, the Dubai Ruler’s Court announced the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The court also declared 10 days of official mourning across the emirate.

During the mourning period, flags across Dubai will fly at half-mast. The official mourning period began on Monday.

The announcement comes as the UAE leadership and Dubai authorities pay tribute to Sheikh Ahmed and his contributions to the emirate and the wider country.

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