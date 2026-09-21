Global leaders gather in New York for Unstoppable Africa 2026 to discuss Africa’s role in the global economy.

Unstoppable Africa 2026 brings global leaders together to discuss investment, critical minerals, energy and Africa’s growing influence in the world economy.

NEW YORK, September 21: Africa is seeking a larger role in shaping the global economy as business leaders, heads of state, investors and policymakers gathered in New York for Unstoppable Africa 2026.

The fifth edition of the Global Africa Business Initiative’s (GABI) flagship event is being held alongside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. The gathering has placed Africa’s priorities in trade, investment and value creation at the center of international discussions.

Senior figures attending the event included UN Secretary-General António Guterres, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the US President on Arab and African Affairs.

Guterres Calls for Greater African Representation

Guterres called for stronger African representation in global decision-making. He also backed a permanent African presence on the United Nations Security Council.

The UN chief said Africa should have a stronger voice in international affairs as its influence in global markets continues to grow.

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He also called for reforms to better reflect the interests of developing countries. In addition, he urged greater local value creation from Africa’s natural resources, including critical minerals.

According to Guterres, resources should support local industries, create decent jobs and generate more economic value instead of being exported mainly as raw materials.

Africa Seeks More Value From Its Resources

Critical minerals, trade, energy and investment dominated discussions during the opening day.

The event highlighted a broader shift in Africa’s economic ambitions. Rather than focusing mainly on supplying raw materials to global markets, African leaders are seeking greater participation in processing, manufacturing and integrated value chains.

Youssouf said Africa’s population of about 1.5 billion and its expanding market represent a major economic opportunity.

However, he stressed the need to accelerate African value chains and reduce barriers to trade.

He identified affordable energy, infrastructure, finance, skills, technology and clear standards as important factors for turning the continent’s market potential into faster economic growth.

Business Leaders Highlight Investment Needs

Private-sector leaders also played a central role at the gathering.

A leaders panel included Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation; Aliko Dangote, Founder and Chairman of Dangote Group; Mandy DeFilippo, CEO for Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered; Nonkululeko Nyembezi, Chairperson of Standard Bank Group; Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson of Anglo American South Africa; and Tidjane Thiam, General Partner at Allied Critical Minerals Fund.

The speakers highlighted the need to move beyond exports of raw materials such as critical minerals and crude oil.

They called for greater investment in local processing, manufacturing and value chains. Such development could help create jobs and retain more economic value within African economies.

Nigeria Renewable Energy Fund Reaches First Close

A key announcement from the first day was the first close of the $300 million Nigeria Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) Fund.

The fund, co-managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa50, has secured its initial capital commitments and moved into operation.

It will provide equity financing to local clean-energy developers. Projects will include solar mini-grids, solar home systems, commercial and industrial power solutions and energy storage.

The initiative is aligned with Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

The fund is also intended to attract private investment and expand reliable electricity access for Nigerian households and businesses.

Energy and Healthcare Remain Key Priorities

Energy infrastructure was another major focus of the discussions.

Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, and Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, joined discussions on financing Africa’s power infrastructure.

Participants examined how innovative financing could help increase investment and improve access to reliable energy.

Healthcare also featured in the wider economic discussion. Roche reaffirmed its commitment to improving breast cancer care through its Africa Breast Cancer Ambition programme.

The initiative aims to help 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Africa survive for at least five years by 2030.

Unstoppable Africa 2026 continues on September 21 with sessions covering digital transformation, investment, creative industries, sport and Africa’s role in the global economy.

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