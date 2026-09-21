Hasan Raheem and Izzchugtai feature in Coke Studio Nu.WAV’s new track “Rangeen”, produced by Umair.

Produced by Umair, the new track blends youthful romance, hip-hop and classical influences with a vibrant visual set in a dreamlike Lahore.

KARACHI: Coke Studio Nu.WAV has released “Rangeen”, bringing together Hasan Raheem and Izzchugtai on a vibrant new track produced by Karachi-born songwriter and producer Umair.

Released on September 18, 2026, the song explores longing, love and youthful romance through a bright blend of contemporary sounds and classical influences.

Umair Builds the Track Around Spontaneity

“Rangeen” began with a beat that Umair shared with Hasan Raheem. The melody later emerged naturally during a drive home.

Instead of removing that spontaneous quality, Umair kept the track’s original energy. His hip-hop approach meets the song’s classical character, creating a light and melodic sound.

Hasan brings the song’s central expression of affection. Izzchugtai then enters with a contrasting energy that adds another layer to the track.

The collaboration brings together artists working across Pakistan’s evolving pop, R&B and hip-hop scenes.

Music Video Reimagines Lahore

Director Arham Ikram gives “Rangeen” a playful take on classic filmi romance.

The video places Hasan in a pastel-coloured version of Lahore. During Basant, he spots a girl on a nearby rooftop. That brief encounter soon develops into an elaborate romance inside his imagination.

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Kites fill the sky as Hasan’s character begins building an imagined future around someone he has barely met.

The story follows the logic of a daydream. Production designer and art director Hashim Ali creates a nostalgic Lahore filled with pastel façades, patterned tiles and colourful fabrics.

Old computers, CDs, cassettes and film posters also evoke memories of the early 2000s.

As the imagined romance develops, the surroundings become increasingly colourful and surreal.

Filmi Romance Meets a Modern Sound

Kamal Khan, Executive Producer of Coke Studio Nu.WAV, said the collaboration came together naturally.

“Rangeen was kind of easy in the best way,” Khan said, describing the existing connection between Hasan and Umair.

He also praised Arham Ikram’s direction and the work of Hashim Ali, Aamir Mughal and Faraz in creating the visual world.

The fantasy eventually takes an unexpected turn. As Hasan’s imagined courtship approaches its apparent conclusion, the arrangement introduces shehnai performed by Muhammad Salim.

The wedding sequence brings the daydream back to reality.

Rather than treating heartbreak as tragedy, “Rangeen” leaves the story open to another possibility. The song suggests that another rooftop, another Basant and another romance could always await.

Three Generations of Pakistani Artists

Hasan Raheem has established himself as a prominent voice in Pakistan’s contemporary indie-pop and R&B scene.

His releases include “Aisay Kaisay” and “Joona”. He also became Spotify RADAR Pakistan’s inaugural artist and appeared in Coke Studio Season 14’s “Peechay Hutt” with Talal Qureshi and Justin Bibis.

Izzchugtai represents a newer generation of Pakistani multidisciplinary artists. His work spans production and performance, with releases including “Ghuroor”, “LOVE BOMB”, “AWAY FROM ME”, “Junoon” and “Nadiyan Paar”.

Umair, meanwhile, began producing beats in his bedroom as a teenager. The Karachi-born artist has since built a catalogue of more than 150 releases and collaborations across Pakistan and South Asia.

His previous work with Hasan includes “Radha”, “OBVIOUS” and “MAKE YOU MINE”. Umair has also worked with artists including Young Stunners, Asim Azhar and Talwiinder.

Creative Team Behind ‘Rangeen’

Kamal Khan serves as executive producer, while Umair produced, composed and mixed the track.

Umair and Hasan Raheem co-arranged the song. Hasan also handled the vocal arrangement, vocal composition and lyrics.

Sean Tallman mastered the track.

Arham Ikram directed and edited the music video. Aamir Mughal served as Director of Photography, while Hashim Ali led production design and art direction.

Gali Films produced the project, with Iman Khan serving as producer.

“Rangeen” by Hasan Raheem and Izzchugtai is now available across Coke Studio’s official digital platforms.

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