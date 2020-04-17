FO rejects Indian Army Chief allegations against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office has strongly rejected the allegations made by the Indian Army Chief against Pakistan on Friday morning.

In her opening statement at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui termed those allegations as irresponsible, false and spurious.

She said these baseless Indian allegations are patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious human rights violations and clamping of fundamental freedoms in occupied Jammu and Kashmir particularly post August 5, 2019.

The spokesperson reminded that Indian forces this year alone have committed over 765 ceasefire violations resulting in martyrdom of 3 civilians as well as serious injuries to 54 innocent civilians. In 2019, India violated the ceasefire agreement 3351 times. She said Pakistan continues to respond to Indian belligerence in a firm and responsible manner.

The spokesperson asked India to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace along the line of control in the interest of regional peace and security. She said India must also allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Aisha Farooqui said whilst the world grapples with the coronavirus, over nine hundred thousand Indian occupation forces are continuing their atrocities against Kashmiri people. She said RSS inspired BJP government is busy exploiting international focus on the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue its exclusionary Hindutva agenda.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is particularly concerned over continued restrictions on movement and information in occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite growing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and resulting fatalities. She said internet restrictions have prevented dissemination of information and impeded containment and relief efforts in the occupied territory. The blockade has compromised supply of critical medical equipment and medicines. Children are unable to avail virtual education unlike the rest of the world due to unprecedented blockade of 4G internet.

Aisha Farooqui said The Prime Minister’s global initiative for debt relief for developing countries has found resonance internationally, and various announcements have been made by multilateral institutions such as the UN, IMF and World Bank subsequently. She said Pakistan has welcomed G-20 countries’ call to drive forward international economic cooperation towards sustained and inclusive global economic recovery.

The Spokesperson appreciated the assistance and equipment being provided by the IAEA to Pakistan to help fight coronavirus.

She said a comprehensive and phased repatriation plan for our nationals from different countries is underway. So far, 2287 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated home through 12 PIA special flights from Doha, Dubai, Bangkok, Istanbul, London, Baku, Tashkent, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

