US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for Ukraine peace talks.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow before travelling to Kyiv for further discussions on ending the war.

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump’s top negotiators have met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine gather pace.

Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were shown arriving in Moscow and being greeted by Putin in footage carried by Russian state media.

Trump said on Friday that the two envoys were travelling with a proposal aimed at ending the war. However, previous US-led efforts to broker a peace agreement have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Trump Envoys Prepare for Kyiv Talks

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to travel to Kyiv on Sunday for further talks with Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he had spoken with the US envoys. He added that they had already started discussions with the Russian side.

“The plan for tomorrow’s diplomatic engagements in Kyiv, involving the US team, has been approved,” Zelensky said.

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He added that Ukraine was ready for substantive discussions with the American delegation.

Russia and Ukraine Agree to Temporary Pause

Both Russia and Ukraine have said they will halt strikes on each other’s capital cities for three days while the US delegation conducts its diplomatic mission.

Zelensky said Ukraine would refrain from strikes on Moscow through Saturday, Sunday and Monday. He also called on Russia to take similar measures towards Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that Putin had ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv because of the US visit.

The temporary pause could create a limited window for diplomacy. Nevertheless, major disagreements remain between Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelensky Raises Concerns Over Airport Strikes

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky accused Russia of carrying out what he called “demonstrative” strikes on airports in Kyiv and Boryspil.

He linked the attacks to preparations for the US delegation’s possible journey to Ukraine.

Ukraine has kept its airspace closed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Therefore, the route and method of travel for Witkoff and Kushner remain unclear.

Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine would guarantee the safety of Russian airspace during the envoys’ visit. He also urged Moscow to provide similar assurances for Ukraine.

Civilian Casualties Reported in Ukraine

Zelensky also said a Russian overnight strike on a civilian building in the Dnipro region killed four people and injured five others.

The reported attack came as diplomatic efforts continued. At the same time, fighting and aerial strikes have continued across Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their air attacks in recent months. Consequently, the push for a negotiated settlement faces significant challenges.

US Envoys Have Held Earlier Moscow Talks

Witkoff and Kushner have travelled to Russia several times during previous diplomatic efforts.

However, their planned Kyiv visit would mark their first talks in Ukraine, according to the information provided.

Their Moscow meeting also comes shortly after CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a rare visit to the Russian capital.

Washington and the Kremlin have not officially commented on the substance of the latest discussions. Trump previously described Ratcliffe’s meeting as “semi-routine”.

Major Disagreements Still Remain

Last year, the United States, Ukraine and Russia separately indicated that a peace agreement could be within reach after a series of US-brokered talks.

European allies also held discussions in Paris. However, those efforts ended without a breakthrough.

Key disputes remain over territory and security guarantees for Ukraine. Meanwhile, the continued aerial attacks underline the difficulty of reaching a lasting settlement.

The latest diplomatic push therefore represents another attempt by Washington to bring the warring sides closer to negotiations.

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