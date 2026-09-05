Pakistan’s military leadership pays tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis on Defence and Martyrs’ Day

Military leadership honours Pakistan’s martyrs, Ghazis and their families, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to national sovereignty and peace.

RAWALPINDI, September 6, 2026: The Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid profound tribute to the Shuhada of Pakistan and expressed deep respect for the Ghazis and families of martyrs on the occasion of the 61st Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, and General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander National Strategic Command, issued the message on Sunday.

The military leadership also extended gratitude to the families of Pakistan’s martyrs for their sacrifices and resilience.

Defence Day Reminds Nation of 1965 War

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), September 6 remains a symbol of national unity, courage and resolve.

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The day recalls how the Pakistani nation stood united in defence of the country during the 1965 war. Moreover, the armed forces said the sacrifices made during that period continue to inspire future generations.

The Shuhada represent the highest ideals of honour, duty and sacrifice. Their legacy, the statement said, remains a source of national strength and pride.

Armed Forces Honour Martyrs and Ghazis

Pakistan’s defenders have made sacrifices across battlefields, the skies and the seas.

The armed forces paid tribute to generations of personnel who gave their lives while serving the country. At the same time, they honoured the families of the Shuhada for their courage and fortitude.

The military leadership also saluted the Ghazis who continue to guard Pakistan’s frontiers. Their valour, steadfastness and service remain an important part of the country’s defence legacy.

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

The Armed Forces said they remain fully prepared to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.

At the same time, Pakistan seeks peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The armed forces also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to responsible conduct and peaceful coexistence.

However, the statement stressed that this commitment should not be interpreted as weakness. According to the ISPR message, any aggression against Pakistan would receive a swift and decisive response.

Armed Forces Renew Pledge to Pakistan

On Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the Armed Forces renewed their pledge of unwavering devotion to Pakistan and its people.

The military leadership said the supreme sacrifices of the Shuhada, the spirit of the Ghazis and the resilience of their families would remain a source of national strength.

Furthermore, the Armed Forces reaffirmed that they would continue to perform their responsibilities with honour, professionalism and resolve.

Standing alongside the nation, the military said it would continue to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad.

Pakistan Hamesha Paindabad.

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