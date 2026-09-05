MPA Dr. Fouzia Hameed attended the 6th September Defence Day remembrance programme as a special guest on the invitation of the Sector Commander, ISPR.

The ceremony was held to honour the martyrs of Pakistan and remember their courage and sacrifices in defence of the country.

Gen. Moeenuddin Haider attended the programme as the chief guest.

Tribute to Pakistan’s Martyrs

During the remembrance programme, participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

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Dr. Fouzia Hameed honoured the bravery and commitment of the country’s armed forces. She also recognised the supreme sacrifices made by those who defended Pakistan during difficult times.

The event reflected the nation’s continued respect for its martyrs and their families.

Defence Day Remembrance

Defence Day is observed every year on September 6 to remember the sacrifices made in the defence of Pakistan.

The programme brought together guests and participants to commemorate the courage of Pakistan’s defenders. It also highlighted the importance of remembering the sacrifices that helped protect the country.

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