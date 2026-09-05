Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews security and development priorities during his visit to Quetta Garrison.

The CDF and Army Chief reviews the security situation in Quetta and stresses coordination, development and economic opportunities across Balochistan.

QUETTA: Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison on Saturday and reaffirmed that peace, prosperity and the well-being of Balochistan’s people remain a top priority for the state.

The visit came amid a recent rise in terrorist activity across the province. Security forces have also conducted major counter-terrorism operations in Mastung, Kalat and Sibi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Quetta Corps Commander received Field Marshal Munir upon his arrival. He then received a detailed briefing on the security situation, operational preparedness and measures to maintain peace across Balochistan.

Field Marshal Munir Reviews Security Situation

During the briefing, Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of a stable environment for the province’s future.

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The ISPR said he reaffirmed that the peace, prosperity and well-being of Balochistan’s people remain central to state efforts. Moreover, he noted that security would support development projects and create greater economic opportunities.

At the same time, the meeting covered institutional coordination and socio-economic development in the province.

Field Marshal Munir also appreciated the professionalism and operational readiness of the troops. He praised their continued commitment to maintaining security.

Coordination Among State Institutions Stressed

The Army Chief highlighted the need for stronger coordination among law enforcement agencies and other state institutions.

According to the ISPR, he said such coordination would help consolidate peace across the province. It would also create conditions for sustained economic activity and development.

Meanwhile, the field marshal paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs. He also praised the dedication of troops serving in challenging conditions.

48 Terrorists Reportedly Killed in Balochistan Operations

The visit followed a major security operation reported by the military a day earlier.

The ISPR said security forces killed 48 terrorists during multiple high-tempo anti-terror operations across Balochistan over 72 hours. The operations took place in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi.

The military said the operations targeted groups it described as “Indian proxies”, including Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khawarij. These descriptions reflect the terminology used by the Pakistani military.

According to the ISPR, six terrorists were killed in Mastung, while 26 were neutralised in the Shaban area of Quetta. In addition, two terrorists were killed in Kalat and two others in Sibi.

Security forces also continued sanitisation operations in the affected areas.

Recent Attacks Raise Security Concerns

The latest operations followed several attacks in Balochistan.

On the night of August 31 and September 1, TTP militants attacked the Customs House at Ziarat Cross on the N-50 National Highway in Pishin district.

The ISPR said security forces killed 10 attackers during the exchange of fire. However, six security personnel, including two officers, were martyred.

Separately, the Balochistan government reported an attempted coordinated attack in Bhag. Officials said attackers targeted a police station, a bank and the assistant commissioner’s office.

Shahid Rind, the chief minister’s aide for political and media affairs, said around 40 terrorists took part in the attack. He alleged that the attackers used heavy weapons, rocket launchers, machine guns, sniper rifles and hand grenades.

Rind said the attackers failed to seize control of the Bhag police station or take weapons from the facility. The Balochistan government also reported that five people were injured, including two policemen.

Terrorist Attacks Increased in August

The security situation remained particularly serious in Balochistan during August.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the province recorded 89 terrorist attacks in August. That represented a seven per cent increase from the 83 attacks reported in July.

Against this backdrop, Field Marshal Munir’s Quetta visit focused on both security and development.

The military leadership has stressed that improved security can support investment, economic activity and development across Balochistan. Therefore, coordination between security institutions and civilian authorities remains a key part of efforts to stabilise the province.

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