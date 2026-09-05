Renowned poet Abbas Tabish honoured at a tribute ceremony hosted by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Leading poets and literary figures celebrate Abbas Tabish’s contribution to contemporary Urdu literature at a ceremony in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a special tribute ceremony in honour of renowned poet Abbas Tabish at Haseena Moin Hall.

Acclaimed poet Zehra Nigah presided over the ceremony. Meanwhile, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, attended the event as a special guest.

The gathering brought together prominent poets, writers and literary personalities. Among those attending were Professor Sahar Ansari, Fariha Naqvi, Wajeeh Sani and Ahmed Salman. Dr Ambreen Haseeb Amber conducted the proceedings.

Zehra Nigah Praises Abbas Tabish’s Poetry

Addressing the gathering, Zehra Nigah spoke about the changing tradition of the Urdu mushaira.

She said people often discuss the decline of the traditional mushaira. However, a literary gathering can come alive whenever a good poet presents a strong ghazal or poem.

Referring to Abbas Tabish, she praised his ability to engage audiences through his poetry. She said he had carried the entire mushaira on his shoulders through his literary work.

Zehra Nigah also observed that a single couplet can sometimes become a poet’s identity. In her words, “a good poem never dies.”

She further appreciated Abbas Tabish’s poetry and recognised his contribution to contemporary Urdu literature.

Abbas Tabish Highlights Respect for Senior Poets

Speaking at the ceremony, Abbas Tabish expressed gratitude to Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his continued affection and respect.

He said the presence of Zehra Nigah was the greatest honour among the recognitions he had received in his life.

The poet also described the affection, guidance and kindness of senior literary figures as a valuable asset.

“Respect for our elders is what makes us great; there is no substitute for it,” Abbas Tabish said.

He urged younger generations to remain connected with classical literature. At the same time, he stressed the importance of preserving traditions established by senior poets.

According to Tabish, literature can progress only when it remains connected to its foundations and traditions.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Highlights Literary Activities

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the presence of Zehra Nigah and Abbas Tabish had made the evening memorable.

He noted that the Arts Council regularly hosts literary programmes in Urdu, Sindhi and other languages. In addition, the council continues to honour senior literary figures through dedicated events.

Ahmed Shah announced that a special programme featuring Ahmed Salman will take place on September 15.

He also stressed the wider social role of cultural activities. Such programmes, he said, can help reduce hatred based on language, ethnicity, religion and gender.

Moreover, they can help pass cultural values and literary traditions to younger generations.

Arts Council Continues Cultural Tradition

Ahmed Shah praised Abbas Tabish for his poetry and humility. He said the evening dedicated to the poet’s work would remain memorable for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Arts Council continues to promote literary and cultural activities across different languages.

The council’s tribute programmes also provide an opportunity for younger audiences to learn about established writers and poets. Consequently, such events help preserve Pakistan’s diverse literary heritage.

Poets Honoured at Closing Ceremony

At the conclusion, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented bouquets to Zehra Nigah and Abbas Tabish.

The gesture recognised their contribution to literature and their participation in the tribute ceremony.

The evening ended with appreciation for Abbas Tabish’s literary work and a renewed emphasis on respecting senior literary figures and preserving cultural traditions.

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