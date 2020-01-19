KARACHI – TIME Magazine included the Prime Minister Imran Khan among the top five global leaders that work for the environment.

According to details, PM Imran Khan s Vision on Environment is being released globally as TIME Magazine posted a photo of Imran Khan and other world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Europe s Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezos on the cover page.

Imran Khan will also deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum which will be broadcasted live in several languages on January 22.

