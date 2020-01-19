KARACHI – Entrepreneur’s Den organizing Mega Entrepreneurship Youth Conference 3.0 in Collaboration with Dawood University of Engineering & Technology on 28th January – 2020.

The core purpose of organizing this conference is to promote the functioning and milestones of our Young Organization Entrepreneur’s Den. It empowers youngsters to initiate their business startups. We provide them with strategies and planning mindset.

Attending this conference will make their direct network and contacts with leading business tycoons of Pakistan. They will be enabled to ask about the successful strategies and past efforts from the honorable Guests through a Q/A session at the end.

Entreprenure’s Den

The company represents Entrepreneur`s Den, a non-profitable & non-political platform which is on a mission to create a learning environment for the aspiring entrepreneurs by bringing worthy, valid and authentic experiences of successful and ideal entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur’s Den aims to create a pool of leaders who can support the economic system of the country by their unfailing determination to learn.

Excellency Award From Consulate General of Morocco, Prestige Bottler. (KATI ), Usman Institute of Technology UIT, Institute of Business Administration (IBA- Karachi) & Iqra University,

