Media Matters
LIFESTYLE

Team Media Matters celebrates New Year

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Team Media Matters celebrates New Year with a cake cutting ceremony at their office to welcome the beginning of 2020. Founder and CEO Aleem Durrani also joined the team on this occasion.  

Media Matters is a subsidiary of Media Pulse (Pvt.) Ltd, which is one of the top media buying agencies of Pakistan, established in 2005.

The agency employs a competent team of communications professionals and invests significantly in training & development of its human resource in pursuit of excellence.

Headquartered in Karachi, the firm has a strong footprint across Pakistan through its regional offices in major metropolitan including Islamabad and Lahore. Offering high-level, result-driven public relations and marketing services from a seasoned corps of experts, agency’s creative and entrepreneurial culture is always on the lookout for generating fresh ideas for its clients.

With a 360-degree integrated communication approach, commitment to providing innovative and result-driven strategic campaigns  Media Matters is one of the leading PR consultancy firms in Pakistan. An affiliate of Grayling, a world-leading communications solutions provider, Media Matters has a diverse portfolio of blue-chip and multinational clientele encompassing telecom, energy, financial services, fin-tech, education, FMCG and public sector industries.

Team s celebrates New Year with a cake cutting ceremony at their office to welcome the beginning of 2020. Founder and CEO Aleem Durrani also joined the team on this occasion.  

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

LADIESFUND
LIFESTYLE

Deepak Perwani headlines LADIESFUND 22nd Power Lunch

Posted on Author Desk Staff

KARACHI – On behalf of Dawood Global Foundation, please see attached the official press release for the #LFPower23, the 23rd LADIESFUND Power Lunches at Okra, a series now well in its 6th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development. Over 650 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners have attended a […]
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE

Hareem Farooq Is Set To Rock Canada with the Hum Awards

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

[Karachi, July 23, 2018] Multitalented Hareem Farooq, is once again set to rock Canada, after a recent meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister “Justin Trudeau”, as the gorgeous actress & producer will not only be taking the stage as the official host of the HUM Awards 2018 happening on 28th July, 2018, but will also […]
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE PAKISTAN

WWF-Pakistan and partners initiate campaign to beat plastic pollution

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: Around 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced every year, which is nearly equivalent to the weight of the human population. The world today faces worrying trends of an increase in the rate of plastic production and its disposal. To put an end to this growing problem, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Hoga Saaf […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.