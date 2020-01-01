Dawn Lifestyles Expo 2019
Dawlance Appliances Participate at Dawn Lifestyles Expo 2019

KARACHI – Dawn Lifestyles Expo 2019 is considered to be the definitive showcase of all that is new and imaginative in Pakistani lifestyle trends. Recently, the leading technology-enterprise of Pakistan – Dawlance participated in this largest consumer expo, with a vision to maximize consumer-engagement.

Through this participation, Dawlance inspired the interest of the audience to keep them abreast of the company’s new product portfolio. With major focus on Small Domestic Appliances and cooking equipment, the strategic goal for the upcoming year, is to present these categories and technology, in all its glory, at such exciting and popular events.

During Dawn Lifestyles Expo 2019 , Dawlance featured two vibrant stalls in the Hall-1, at Karachi Expo Center. One stall was dedicated to cooking and kitchen appliances, where major engagement took place, attracting the visitors with live-cooking and an experience-zone. The other stall was dedicated to Dawlance’s new launches and premium product-lines, along with an array of high-quality, reliable domestic appliances.

Dawlance, a leading home appliances brand of Pakistan, was established in 1980 with the vision of making Dawlance a Global brand by practicing reliability and to make Pakistan Proud; Dawlance serves its consumers in 3 functions involving Food Care, Fabric Care and Home Care with its wide range of appliances including refrigerators, freezers, micro-wave ovens, water dispensers,  small kitchen appliances , hoods &hobs, washing machines, dishwashers and air conditioners.

Dawlance has large manufacturing capabilities owing to its 3 factories , it has the largest service centre and dealer network in Pakistan; Dawlance’s vast service network in Pakistan displays its ability to reach consumers in every corner of the country and is one of the prime reasons for the brand’s success.

